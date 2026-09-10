Bhatia, Ramharack script impressive TKR win over Empress

Knight Riders 104 for 1 (Bhatia 57*, Dottin 22*; Mlaba 1-34) beat Empress 100 for 8 (Williams 40, Ramharack 3-11, Harris 2-10) by 9 wickets

The Trinbago Knight Riders earned their second win in as many games, galloping to a 9-wicket victory over the Jamaica Empress in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League at the Kensington Oval on Thursday.

The Knight Riders’ run-chase was expertly orchestrated by Yastika Bhatia’s unbeaten 57 (34 balls) after Karishma Ramharack’s 3 for 11 dismantled Jamaica.

TKR needed only 11.1 overs to overhaul their target at 104 for the loss of Laura Harris, who was stumped after being beaten by a sharply turning delivery from Nonkululeko Mlaba.

By the time Harris departed at 35 for 1 at the end of the fifth over, TKR were already well on their way to a second consecutive victory. Captain Deandra Dottin then joined Bhatia at the crease, smashing 22 from 15 deliveries, in a second-wicket partnership of 69 to seal the win.

Yastika Bhatia (CPL T20)

Batting first, the Empress opted for a change in their opening partnership with Amy Hunter replacing Rashada Williams alongside Meg Lanning.

Both Lanning (6) and Hunter (0) fell cheaply. Williams, who dropped down to No. 3, top-scored with a patient 40 (47 balls) but found little support in the face of Ramharack’s crucial spell.

Chinelle Henry remained unbeaten on 22 to help the Empress to a modest 100 for 9 from their 20 overs.

The Knight Riders will next face the Guyana Amazon Warriors, while the Empress, who have a game in hand, will look to bounce back against the Barbados Tridents in their next outing.