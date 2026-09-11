Tridents beat Patriots to remain on playoff trail

Tridents 120 for 6 (De Kock 44*, Rutherford 23; Holder 3-31) beat Patriots 118 (Hasaranga 45, Holder 24; Green 4-20) by 4 wickets

The Barbados Tridents boosted their play-off hopes with a four-wicket victory over the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Kensington Oval in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Thursday.

Skipper Chris Green’s 4 for 20 highlighted an outstanding bowling performance from the hosts that saw the Patriots scoring at less than a run a ball. The Tridents’ chase was not without setbacks, but Quinton de Kock’s composed 44 not out guided them to victory.

They had the perfect start with the ball, Green and Daniel Sams removing openers Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers for ducks in consecutive wicket-maidens.

Chris Green (CPL T20)

Green had his second of the night when Andre Fletcher played on, with the Patriots 6 for 3 in the third. The Patriots ended the powerplay with no further casualties but just 21 runs on the board.

Patriots captain Jason Holder contributed a useful 24 before he was removed by Gudakesh Motie. Wanindu Hasaranga provided the main resistance, smashing an unbeaten 45 off 25 balls to drag the Patriots to 118 all out in 20 overs.

There were two wickets apiece for Sams (2/21) and Motie (2/30).

Jason Holder gave his team a fighting chance, accounting for Brandon King (0) and Rivaldo Clarke (4) in the opening over. Holder removed Zachary Carter (13) to leave the Tridents 27 for 3 in the fifth.

The experience of Quinton de Kock saw them through the first phase without further loss at 38 for 3. de Kock, the tournament’s leading run-scorer, added 38 alongside Shadrack Descarte (19) for the fourth wicket before combining with Sherfane Rutherford (23) in a 39-run fifth-wicket stand, taking the Tridents to within touching distance of the modest total.

Daniel Sams ended the Patriots’ hopes of reaching the playoffs, finishing the chase in style via a maximum, with the Tridents 120 for 6 in 18 overs.

Barbados now have two more matches remaining in their home leg as they look to secure a place in the knockout stages.