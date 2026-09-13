Amazon Warriors, Tridents join TKR in WCPL playoffs

Jamaica Empress have been eliminated

Amazon Warriors 159 for 5 (Brits 46, Campbelle 36, Fletcher 2-23) beat Tridents 158 for 7 (Matthews 50, Navgire 38; Grimmond 3-28) by 5 wickets

Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated the Barbados Tridents for the first time in Women’s Caribbean Premier League history, securing a fighting five-wicket victory on Sunday afternoon at Kensington Oval.

It was the final match of the league phase, with both teams hoping to win by a big enough margin to leapfrog table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders. Despite failing to do so, both have advanced to the playoffs, where they will meet again on Wednesday at the same venue.

The winner will advance to the final, where they will face the Knight Riders the following day. Meanwhile, the other franchise in the tournament, Jamaica Empress, has been eliminated.

The Warriors’ victory was set up by their top order as they completed the highest successful run chase of the season and the second-highest overall, reaching their target of 159 for the loss of five wickets with an over to spare.

Tazmin Brits (CPL T20)

Opener and Player of the Match, Tazmin Brits, anchored the chase with a composed 46, being ably assisted by Shermaine Campbelle (36), teenager Eboni Brathwaite (22), and Nadine de Klerk (20), all of whom scored at better than a run a ball.

For the Tridents, spinners Afy Fletcher and Hayley Matthews were both economical and effective, combining for 3 for 45 from eight overs. Seamer Cherry-Ann Fraser, however, proved expensive, conceding 46 runs from her three overs.

Earlier, the defending champions posted a competitive 158 for 7, led by captain Matthews, who produced her highest score of the season with an even 50.

Kiran Navgire added 38 at number three and combined with Matthews for a 63-run partnership for the second wicket, laying a solid foundation for the innings. Suzie Bates then provided the late impetus, smashing an unbeaten 22 from off just 11 balls.

Off-spinner Sheneta Grimmond was the pick of the Warriors’ bowlers, claiming 3 for 21, while Erin Burns provided excellent support with 2 for 19 to cap a disciplined bowling performance.