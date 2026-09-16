Warriors beat Tridents for place in WCPL final

Warriors 75 for 3 (Brits 35*, Campbelle 22; Hector 1-6) beat Tridents 69 for 4 (30*, Matthews 22; Burns 1-11) by 7 wickets

Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated three-time champions Barbados Tridents in a shortened playoff encounter at the Kensington Oval on Wednesday to book their place in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League final.

Overnight rain and early-morning showers delayed the start, reducing the match to an eight-over-per-side contest.

Chasing 70 to book their spot in Thursday's final against the Trinbago Knight Riders, the dynamic duo of Tazmin Brits and Shemaine Campbelle fashioned a crucial 51-run second-wicket stand (27 balls) to push the Warriors past the defending champions.

Tazmin Brits (CPL T20)

Campbelle carved 22 runs from just 12 balls before she was removed by Qiana Joseph with the score 54 for 2 at the end of the fifth over. The Warriors maintained their momentum, requiring only one run from the final over.

Captain Chloe Tryon sealed the result with a six over midwicket as the visitors got to their target at 75 for three with four deliveries to spare. Player of the match, Brits, was left unbeaten at the other end on 35 from 23 balls.

Qiana Joseph was earlier retired out after scoring just three from 12. Skipper Hayley Matthews then breathed life into the Tridents’ innings with a 14-ball 22 before Maddy Green smashed an unbeaten 30 (16 balls) in a late flourish to lift the Tridents to 69 for 4 from their eight overs.