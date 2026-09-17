Sadaqat’s ton helps Kingsmen advance to Qualifier 2

Kingsmen 145 for 1 (Sadaqat 112, McKenzie 22*; Sams 1-26) beat Tridents 144 for 6 (De Kock 71, Green 57*; Russell 2-36) by nine wickets

The Jamaica Kingsmen delivered a dominant performance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Eliminator on Wednesday, defeating the Barbados Tridents by nine wickets at Kensington Oval to advance to Qualifier 2.

Maaz Sadaqat made history as CPL’s youngest centurion at just 21, scoring a remarkable 112 in a successful chase that put the Tridents out of the competition. His opening partner, Kirk McKenzie, contributed 22 not out as the Kingsmen charged ahead into the next round.

The Tridents earlier found themselves in trouble at 2 for 2 after early losses of Brandon King and Kevlon Anderson, with both failing to score. The hosts slipped further into trouble at 24 for 4 in the sixth as a hush fell over Kensington.

Maaz Sadaqat (CPL T20)

Quinton de Kock then became the Tridents' hope, but his task grew more challenging after Sherfane Rutherford was brilliantly dismissed by Saim Ayub at 30 for 5 in the seventh.

However, de Kock found a partner in captain Chris Green, and the duo fashioned a significant recovery, putting on a century stand (114 from 79 balls), for the sixth wicket to give the Tridents bowlers something to work with.

They scored 95 runs in the second half of the innings to finish on 144 for 6, with de Kock sacrificing himself on the last ball after an impressive 71. Green, in the meantime, ended unbeaten on 57.

The Kingsmen’s opening pair, Sadaqat and McKenzie, launched their chase with an impressive start. Sadaqat dominated the early exchanges, as the visitors smashed 79 without loss from the first six.

He continued to be a force, racing to his first CPL half-century in just 22 balls, effortlessly dispatching the Tridents’ spinners to all corners of the ground while McKenzie played a supportive role.

Sadaqat maintained his exceptional strike rate to reach his maiden T20 century in 44 deliveries before he was dismissed for 112 (49 balls). He left the field to applause from the home crowd, with his side needing seven runs for victory.

A wide from Kevlon Anderson eventually sealed the Tridents' fate as the Kingsmen got to their target at 145 for one with 35 balls remaining.

The Jamaican franchise now advances to Qualifier 2, where they will face the loser of the Amazon Warriors/Falcons contest.