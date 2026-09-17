Amazon Warriors are 2026 WCPL champions

Amazon Warriors 149 for 8 (Verma 39, Kapp 25; Ismail 2-18) beat Knight Riders 145 for 6 (Nation 39, Tryon 32; Dottin 2-19) by 2 wickets

Chedean Nation’s superb effort with the bat helped the Guyana Amazon Warriors spark a comeback, which powered them to their maiden Women’s Caribbean Premier League title by defeating the Trinbago Knight Riders by two wickets in a thrilling final at the Kensington Oval on Thursday.

Nation walked to the crease at No. 8 with the Warriors struggling at 71 for 6 in the 13th over and needing 74 runs from 46 balls. The 39-year-old fashioned a stunning counter-attacking innings to push the Warriors to victory.

Nation smashed four sixes on her way to 39 not out from 21 balls, turning the match on its head. Captain Chloe Tryon and Nation came together with the Warriors still needing 74 for victory.

Together they swung the momentum decisively back in favour of the eventual champions, smashing 40 from just 23 balls before Tryon was bowled by Laura Harris for 32 in the 17th over.

Guyana Amazon Warriors (CPL T20)

When Sheneta Grimmond fell for 10 in the 19th, the Knight Riders were back in contention, with the Warriors still needing 16 runs from nine balls. But Nation refused to buckle.

It was Nation’s first opportunity with the bat in only her second appearance of the season. Taking on seamer Shikha Pandey and off-spinner Karishma Ramharack, she kept her composure to bring the Warriors home with three balls to spare, finishing on 149 for 8 and sparking wild celebrations.

The Warriors’ chase had appeared to be slipping away after their top order wobbled. In-form duo Tazmin Brits (22) and Shemaine Campbelle (9) were sent back before the halfway stage of the innings with the Knight Riders firmly in control.

TKR looked set to defend 145, with captain Deandra Dottin (2/19), Karishma Ramharack (2/27), and Shikha Pandey (2/33) claiming two wickets apiece.

Dottin had earlier won the toss and opted to bat. Debutant Sushma Verma top-scored with 39, anchoring the Knight Riders’ top and middle order, before Marizanne Kapp (25) and Pandey (27) provided a late surge to lift TKR to 145 for 6.

Warriors seamer Shabnim Ismail finished with figures of 2 for 18, while Shamilia Connell delivered an economical four-over spell, claiming 1 for 18.

After trips to the final in 2023 and 2025, the Warriors are 2026 WCPL champions.