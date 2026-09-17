Falcons thrash Amazon Warriors to book spot in CPL final

Falcons 76 all out (Phillips 16; Sufyan Moqim 4-13, Shadab 4-16) beat Amazon Warriors 77 for 1 (Cornwall 49, Lewis 23*; Tahir 1-20) by 9 wickets

The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons clinched their spot in the 2026 Caribbean Premier League final following a dominant nine-wicket triumph over the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Kensington Oval on Thursday.

The Falcons chased down the target with 88 deliveries to spare, making the win the second-fastest in CPL history. Matching four-wicket hauls from Sufyan Moqim and Shadab Khan, who took a hat-trick, helped to bundle the Warriors out for just 76 runs.

Rahkeem Cornwall then blasted 49 runs off 16 balls to wrap up the contest inside the powerplay.

Shadab Khan (CPL T20)

Meanwhile, the Warriors ended their first six overs at 34 for 1, only to find themselves in turmoil. Sufyan Moqim initiated the collapse by having top-scorer Glenn Phillips (16) caught at deep mid-wicket, followed by Mohammad Haris edging behind to wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo.

Khan then unleashed a hat-trick of googlies that shattered the Warriors’ middle order. Shimron Hetmyer was caught at long-on, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was trapped LBW, and Quentin Sampson was bowled through the gate to leave the Warriors reeling at 45 for 6 in the ninth. They were eventually dismissed for 76 in 15 overs.

Captain Imran Tahir's decision to open the bowling was then met with the heavy backlift of Rahkeem Cornwall. Cornwall launched a series of exquisite shots against Tahir, Miraz, and Khary Pierre during the powerplay, blazing his way to 49 (16 balls) before falling to Tahir with the job almost complete at 71 for 1. Evin Lewis (23*) and Amir Jangoo (4*) sealed the chase at 77 for 1 in 5.2 overs.

The Falcons advanced to their first CPL final with the win, while the Warriors face the Kingsmen in Eliminator 2 on Friday.