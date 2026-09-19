Dottin to miss white-ball series against Zimbabwe; Henry returns from injury

Matthews will miss the T20I leg of the tour

Veteran all-rounder Deandra Dottin has been granted personal leave by Cricket West Indies (CWI) and will miss out on their white-ball tour of Zimbabwe starting September 24. 17-year-old Eboni Brathwaite has been selected to replace Dottin.

The Caribbean side will also be without captain Hayley Matthews for the three T20Is. Matthews will depart after leading the side in the three ODIs for “personal leave.” This could give vice-captain Chinelle Henry a chance to lead the side as the 31-year-old returns after an injury that impacted her T20 World Cup campaign and kept her out of the subsequent Ireland series.

West Indies Women’s Squad

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

Windies Women

Meanwhile, Qiana Joseph has been left out based on what CWI describes as “a drop in form,” even with the West Indies set to contest the T20I leg of the tour with a squad of 14 in Matthews’ absence.

"We are looking forward to this tour of Zimbabwe," said Head Coach Shane Deitz just prior to departing the region. “They are a side we haven't played much, and, in their conditions, there will be some challenges. We have a young squad, so this is a great opportunity for some players to step up and take their opportunity at this level."