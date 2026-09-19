India Tour: Kamil Pooran called up; Sampson returns for T20Is

Kamil Pooran has earned a maiden international call-up after being included in West Indies’ T20I squad to face World Champions India. The right-hander scored 273 runs across eight innings at a strike rate of 159.64, averaging 39 in the 2026 Caribbean Premier League.

Quentin Sampson, who was in the ICC T20 World Cup squad earlier this year in India, has also been included. Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Jason Holder has been rested for the series.

West Indies T20I Squad Against India:

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer

Kamil Pooran (CPL T20)

The tour will be contested from September 27 to October 18, with the five T20 Internationals following three One-Day Internationals.

Head Coach Daren Sammy spoke on the composition of the squad:

“We are looking to build on the momentum from our series win against Sri Lanka, with the long-term goal of developing a strong core of players ahead of the next T20 World Cup. The challenge of playing against the World Champions at home will provide valuable preparation, allowing us to continue improving and developing both individually and as a collective unit,” Sammy said.

John Campbell returns to the ODI team after missing the final two games against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. Ackeem Auguste, who was injured in the CPL, has been ruled out of the tour and is replaced by Jewel Andrew.

CWI revealed that Shimron Hetmyer “has been permitted an extended recovery period post CPL and will join the squad for the T20 series.”

West Indies ODI Squad Against India:

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales

The first two matches of the series will bring the cycle for automatic qualification to the ICC Men’s 50-Over World Cup to a close. However, regardless of the results, the West Indies will be unable to surpass their nearest challengers in the qualification standings and will therefore participate in the ICC’s qualification tournament early next year.

Despite this, Head Coach Daren Sammy reiterated the importance of the series of matches.

“Playing against the top team in the world presents us with a chance to fine-tune and improve our performances as an ODI team, which has seen quality performances across the cycle," he said. “The series also creates a valuable platform to assess players who are stepping into important roles for this series with a long-term target of competing in the World Cup in 2027.”