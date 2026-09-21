Falcons beat Kingsmen to maiden CPL title

Falcons 173 for 2 (Jangoo 57*, Nawaz 47*; Lawes 1-32) beat Kingsmen 170 for 9 (Sadaqat 114, Ayub 29; Moqim 4-14) by eight wickets

The Antigua & Barbuda Falcons were crowned Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions for the first time after defeating the Jamaica Kingsmen by eight wickets at the Kensington Oval on Sunday.

An unbeaten 89-run partnership between Amir Jangoo and Hasan Nawaz completed the Falcons’ historic triumph after another sensational spell from Sufyan Moqim, who claimed 4 for 14 to set up the chase. Maaz Sadaqat’s second century of the season ultimately counted for little as the Kingsmen fell short despite posting 170 for 9.

Sent in to bat, the Kingsmen immediately signalled their intent in the Power Play, with Sadaqat launching Jayden Seales into the stands from the first ball. Seales, however, struck back at the end of the over when Kirk McKenzie was sharply caught by Rahkeem Cornwall in the slips.

Keacy Carty joined Sadaqat at the crease, with the pair having already played starring roles in the play-offs. They looked to make the most of the Power Play and appeared to be building another formidable partnership, but Carty soon punched one straight to Shadab Khan at cover, with the Falcons all-rounder taking a sharp catch.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons celebrate first CPL title (CPL T20)

Cornwall came close to adding another wicket when Saim Ayub was initially given out lbw, but a faint glove edge overturned the decision on review to give the Kingsmen opener a reprieve.

The Kingsmen ended the Power Play on 59 for 2, just one run short of the landmark ten runs an over.

Sadaqat continued his sensational play-off form, racing to his half-century from just 27 balls. But the Falcons had displayed impressive bowling depth throughout the tournament, and they unleashed their in-form spinner Moqim to turn the game on its head.

The left-arm spinner struck immediately, removing Ayub and Rovman Powell in his first over. Shadab then joined the party by dismissing Romaine Morris, before Moqim claimed his third wicket by removing Hassan Khan.

The Kingsmen suddenly found themselves in deep trouble, losing four wickets for just three runs in the space of 12 deliveries.

Moqim and Shadab were ripping through the middle order, just as they had done against the Guyana Amazon Warriors earlier in the play-offs.

But the Kingsmen refused to surrender, and with Sadaqat still at the crease, their innings remained alive.

The right-hander once again took centre stage, powering towards a second century of the season with a sensational display of 360-degree hitting. He reached the first century in a CPL final from just 49 balls, adding another 14 runs before falling on the penultimate delivery of the innings.

His magnificent knock propelled the Kingsmen to 170 for 9 from their 20 overs.

The Falcons’ reply got off to a flying start, with Rahkeem Cornwall smashing 20 runs from the first over before being bowled by the final delivery.

Cornwall’s explosive start allowed Evin Lewis and Amir Jangoo to balance aggression with caution during the Power Play. Lewis survived a second chance when Andre Russell overstepped, and he responded by shifting through the gears.

The final over of the Power Play produced 17 runs as the Falcons raced to 76 for 1 after six overs.

The Kingsmen soon found a breakthrough when Lewis chopped on to his stumps off Vitel Lawes, but the wicket only seemed to inspire Jangoo.

Joined by Hasan Nawaz, Jangoo built a composed and increasingly dominant partnership that kept the Falcons comfortably ahead of the required rate, which sat just above a run a ball.

Jangoo brought up his half-century with the partnership already past 50, leaving the Falcons firmly in control heading into the final five overs.

With the target within touching distance, Nawaz put the finishing touch on a commanding team performance, launching the winning runs over the boundary for six and sending his teammates sprinting onto the field in celebration.

The Falcons reached 173 for 2 with 20 balls to spare, completing a memorable eight-wicket victory and securing the first CPL title in the history of the Antigua & Barbuda franchise.