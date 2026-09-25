CWI announces 25% pay cut for players, suspends domestic competitions

2026 Men’s Super50 Cup; 2027 Women’s Super50 and T20 Blaze are all no-gos

Just prior to the start of the West Indies’ white-ball series against India, Cricket West Indies announced a 25% pay cut for centrally contracted players. The change is understood to only affect the men’s team and will begin taking effect next month.

The regional body has been vocal about its financial struggles, which have led to the downsizing of several domestic competitions across genders and age groups over the last two seasons.

CWI was granted a US$12.82 million emergency loan from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in July. And in an official video release on Thursday, CEO Chris Dehring confirmed another slew of cost-cutting measures triggered by the “terms of repayment and conditions that will require CWI to attain critical metrics in order to access these (ICC) funds.”

Shai Hope and teammates arrive in India (CWI)

In addition, the Men’s Super50, which was slated to bowl off in November, has been suspended along with next year’s Women’s Super50 and T20 Blaze competitions.

With retainer contracts for domestic players also being reduced to seven months (down from 12), Dehring says players have “demonstrated understanding” of the organization's current standings.

“We appreciate the spirit of cooperation of the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) and the players who have demonstrated their total understanding of the circumstances we all face,” Dehring stated.

“While not ideal, it is a necessary step toward financial stability,” he added.