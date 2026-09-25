St. Vincent and the Grenadines to host this season’s GT20 Canada

Canada’s professional T20 franchise tournament, the NCL GT20 Canada, will stage its 2026 edition in St. Vincent and the Grenadines across October and November in a one-off proposal before the competition returns home to Canada for the 2027 season.

In a press release issued on Friday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) stated that the move “is designed to deepen cricketing, developmental, and commercial ties between Canada and the West Indies.”

The statement also revealed that CWI will play an administrative role in the tournament execution as well as invest in a franchise.

“Under the collaborative framework, CWI will play an important role in governance, compliance, and regulatory coordination and will also hold a direct franchise investment,” the statement read.

It added that "the structure reflects a broader objective of creating sustainable sporting and commercial connections across the Americas while maintaining strong standards of administration and competition.”

The Caribbean governing body has been trying to maintain their foothold in the cricket landscape in the Western Hemisphere, last year announcing plans to establish a regional called La Federación de Críquet de las Américas (FECA) to spearhead and coordinate the development of cricket across North, Central, and South America.

“As the only full member of the ICC in the hemisphere, we believe it is important to forge mutually beneficial relationships with ICC Associate Members across the region, for the health of the game and, indeed, for the continued development of West Indies cricket,” CWI CEO Chris Dehring offered.