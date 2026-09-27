Kohli, Gill out-hundred Greaves as India school Windies

India 300 for 2 (Kohli 139*, Gill 110; Chase 1-64) beat West Indies (Greaves 101, Campbell 62, Amir Jangoo 58*; Kuldeep Yadav 4-40) by 8 wickets

Despite a remarkable century from Justin Greaves, the West Indies were outplayed at the Greenfield Stadium on Sunday, losing to India by 8 wickets with the hosts completing their chase with 50 balls to spare.

While the Caribbean side’s 19-year-old wrist-spinner was watching the action from the dugout, India’s was pulling the innings back with a four-wicket haul. India’s three spinners combined for 127 for four, while Windies’ two were taken for 130 for one.

West Indies failed to find a bowler who could stand up to Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. Alzarri Joseph, who tried, conceded 81 from his nine overs with only the wicket of Rohit Sharma (32) to show for his troubles.

Gill (110) and Kohli (139*) notched their individual hundreds while sharing in a century stand for the second wicket. Their 151-run (132 balls) stay at the crease broke the Caribbean bowlers. Gill put on display all his exquisite strokeplay while Kohli once again adopted his new aggressive approach, together taking India to within 71 runs of victory.

Justin Greaves (BCCI)

Gill was dropped on 11 by substitute fielder Keemo Paul off Jayden Seales in the 5th. Again, Kohli was dropped on 125 by Paul off Joseph in the 41st. It mattered little by that time, with just 12 runs needed, all of which Kohli took from Keacy Carty’s 42nd as India completed the win at 300 for 2 in 41.4 overs.

Visiting openers Justin Greaves and John Campbell (62) had earlier gotten off to a gallop of a start, putting on a century stand, first racing to 85 without loss in the powerplay. Greaves timed the new-ball seamers superbly before Campbell got to attacking the incoming spinners.

Their partnership produced 135 brilliant runs from just 117 balls before the left-handed Campbell was caught at backward square-leg trying to sweep Kuldeep Yadav in the 20th over.

The flow dried up in the middle overs, where Windies scored at 4.3 runs per over, losing five wickets in the process. Keacy Carty replaced Campbell, but his 13 runs cost 31 deliveries before he fell to Prasidh Krishna.

Shai Hope could only manage 12. The skipper fell in a period when Kuldeep spun three wickets, and Windies scored just three runs, faltering to 198 for five in the 36th.

Greaves (101) brought up his maiden ODI hundred off 104 balls before becoming the second casualty in that determining stretch, which was rounded up when Jewel Andrew was dismissed for a duck.

Amir Jangoo then scored 58 not out from 43, helping Windies to 82 runs from the final 10 overs and finishing on 295 for seven.