Pete Russell to step down as CPL CEO

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has announced that Pete Russell “has decided to step back from his current full-time role as Chief Executive Officer” following the conclusion of the 2026 season.

“I am incredibly proud of CPL's growth and international standing. I believe its greatest achievement is in bringing fans back to cricket across the Caribbean and providing a platform for generations of young West Indian players to showcase their talent, express themselves on a global stage, and pursue their cricketing dreams,” Russell said.

Russell will retain his position until a new CEO is appointed. He was appointed to the role in 2021 but previously served as the league’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) from its inception in 2013.

Pete Russell (CPL T20)

League owner Denis O’Brien, however, confirmed that Russell “will remain involved as part of the [organization’s] wider group."

“CPL reignited a passion for the game, fills stadiums with energy and excitement, and creates unforgettable memories for many people throughout the region and around the world,” Russell added.

“I want to thank the fans, the players, franchise owners, sponsors, broadcast partners, regional governments, and the dedicated CPL team. It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be part of this journey.”