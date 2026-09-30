Windies ride Matthews, Campbelle partnership to series win over Zimbabwe

West Indies 271 for 5 (Matthews 118, 96; Sibanda 2-42) beat Zimbabwe 180 all out (Nkomo 74*, Mugeri-Tiripano 25; Munisar 2-32) by 91 runs

A stellar 118 from Hayley Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle’s 96 helped the West Indies seal a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe in their Women’s ODI series on Wednesday. The visitors navigated their way to 271 for five in a batting effort that was not without difficulty, setting up a 91-run win, which pushed them to third on the 2026 ICC Women's Championship standings on 12 points.

Matthews was unfazed in her 113-ball knock, once again shouldering the innings' responsibility. After losing Realeanna Grimmond, who faced 27 balls for just three runs, Matthews and Campbelle shared in a mammoth 160-run second-wicket stand.

With 18 fours and one maximum, Matthews kept a high tempo until the nineties, only decelerating to ensure she reached her milestone. The century, the 28-year-old’s 14th in the format, was her fourth in six games and her fifth since the start of 2026.

Hayley Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle (Zimbabwe Cricket)

Campbelle, in the meantime, continued her comeback year with another productive outing, falling agonizingly shy of what would have been a second ODI hundred. Campbelle scored at a more modest pace than her partner, with her 96 coming in 119 balls.

A wobble followed Matthews’ wicket to Nomvelo Sibanda in the 39th over at 198 for two, with Chinelle Henry (5) and Stafanie Taylor (8) both falling cheaply to reduce the visitors to 224 for four.

Jannillea Glasgow (26* from 21) and Jahzara Claxton (11* from 7) then shared in a 28-run (14 balls) sixth-wicket stand to propel the Caribbean side to the challenging total.

The West Indies began their defense with two quick wickets with just nine runs on the board for Zimbabwe. Glasgow removed Kelis Ndhlovu (2) in the second over before Zaida James accounted for Modester Mupachikwa (4) three balls later.

The spin duo of Ashmini Munisar (2-32) and Afy Fletcher (1-32) then took charge of the middle overs for the West Indies, limiting Zimbabwe to a quintet of 20-plus partnerships, which left them 131 for seven in the 36th.

Captain Josephine Nkomo played a lone hand, sticking around to finish unbeaten on 74, featuring in a few frustrating partnerships as Zimbabwe batted 47.3 overs before a late Aaliyah Alleyne spell of two for 39 helped wrap up the innings at 180.