Ravi Rampaul: Chasing 400 in 43 overs is not right

India coach Gautam Gambhir says, 'This is not cricket.'

West Indies bowling coach Ravi Rampaul voiced concerns regarding the playing conditions at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium after India overhauled his side’s 405 to complete the second-highest run-chase in One-Day Internationals in Guwahati on Wednesday.

In his post-match comments, Rampaul credited the hosts, saying it “was a good batting performance by the Indian team… on a very good batting-friendly pitch.” He was also quick to admit his bowlers “weren't consistent enough.”

The former Windies seamer was, however, adamant that “400 runs, chased down in 43 overs, is not right.”

“Flat pitches are everywhere now, but this is flat and more like a batting track because they allow nothing for the spinners, nothing for the fast bowlers,” Rampaul said. “Obviously, who scores more runs wins the game, and it's tough for bowlers coming into these conditions.”

John Campbell (BCCI)

The Trinbagonian wasn’t alone in his assessment. India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, was more direct in his criticism, insisting, “there has to be a bit more contest between bat and ball.”

“I think you talk about cricket—but this is not cricket; this is only batting," Gambhir told India's Star Sports. "Because imagine a young bowler bowling on this wicket, and the opposition getting 400, and then we go on to chase 400. Obviously, for the records it's outstanding, for the crowd it's outstanding, for the broadcaster it's outstanding, but if you ask me as a genuine cricket fan and as a coach, because I have to have sympathy for the bowlers as well.”

811 runs were scored in the game, the third-most in a single ODI. The five individual scores of 100-plus were also a record.

"When you bowl on this kind of a wicket, it's not fair for the bowlers. So we've got to give something to the bowlers so there's at least something which the bowlers can work with," Gambhir added.