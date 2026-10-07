All-round Taylor helps West Indies sweep Zimbabwe

Taylor’s unbeaten 64 trumps Ndhlovu's 63

West Indies 143 for 2 (Taylor 64*, Claxton 38; Mutasa 1-19) beat Zimbabwe 142 for 6 (Ndhlovu 63, Mutasa 24*; Taylor 2-8) by 8 wickets

A vintage Stafanie Taylor fifty helped the West Indies to an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the third Women’s T20 international in Harare on Wednesday, securing a series sweep for the Caribbean side.

The classical Taylor scorched 11 fours in her 39-ball unbeaten 64, anchoring West Indies’ chase of the hosts' 142 for 6. The total was Zimbabwe’s highest of the series and held a potential threat for the largely inexperienced Windies batting line-up.

Following the dismissal of Realeanna Grimmond (17) in the third over, Taylor joined Jahzara Claxton to fashion a nerve-settling and ultimately match-winning 71-run partnership for the second wicket.

Though the pair seldom rotated the strike, they found the boundary frequently in their 56-ball stand to stay ahead of the required rate.

When Claxton fell for 38, West Indies were still 53 runs away from victory. Taylor then accelerated alongside Jannillea Glasgow (15), with the pair scoring 53 in 31 balls to see the visitors home at 143 for two in 17 overs.

Jahzara Claxton & Stafanie Taylor (Zimbabwe Cricket)

Kelis Ndhlovu’s 48-ball 63 had propelled Zimbabwe to a challenging total. Ndhlovu and opening partner Beloved Biza set the West Indies bowlers on the back foot with intent, putting on 27 runs (22 balls) for the first wicket.

Shawnisha Hector provided the breakthrough for the visitors, removing Biza (21) in the 4th. Zimbabwe eventually finished the powerplay with 40 runs on the board without further loss.

The introduction of Taylor into the attack wrested back some of the control for the Caribbean side, beginning with a wicket-maiden where she had Mugeri-Tiripano stumped for seven.

While Taylor (2 for 8) stifled the scoring from one end, Ndhlovu attacked from the other. Ndhlovu shared in a run-a-ball 39-run third-wicket stand before putting on 40 from 27 balls with Christine Mutasa.

Indiscipline from the West Indies did not help their cause, as they provided reprieves to Zimbabwe’s two highest scorers. First, Ndhlovu was caught off a Claxton no-ball on fifty before Mutasa was dropped on two by wicketkeeper Mandy Mangru off the bowling of Chinelle Henry.

Claxton (2 for 35) eventually accounted for Ndhlovu in a double-wicket 19th over, where she also removed Michelle Mavunga (6), before Shawnisha Hector conceded just six runs in the 20th.