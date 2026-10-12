Powell, Rutherford charged with breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford have been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct in separate incidents during Friday's second T20 International against India.

Powell, who hit the ball away with his bat after being bowled by Mayank Yadav, was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

Rutherford, meanwhile, yelled aggressively at the umpire after a delivery he believed was wide was ruled legitimate, breaching Article 2.8, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match."

Sherfane Rutherford (Courtesy BCCI)

Both players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees after on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Nitin Menon, and fourth umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charges.

One demerit point has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, for both of whom it was the first offence in 24 months.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.