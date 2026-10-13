Wickham earns maiden Test call-up for Bangladesh series

Hope, Alzarri rested

Kevin Wickham has earned a maiden Test call-up to the West Indies side after being included in their squad of 15 for the two-match Test series in Bangladesh, starting on October 28.

The 23-year-old Wickham, who averages 40.88 in first-class cricket, gets his first opportunity at the senior level following an impressive showing in the 2026 West Indies Championship, where he scored three consecutive centuries with a best of 153.

With the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier scheduled for February next year, Shai Hope is being rested for the series.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been withdrawn from the series following a “routine medical assessment and specialist consultation,” according to CWI.

Kevin Wickham

“Joseph will continue working with the CWI medical team and specialists in preparation for a full return to the longer format,” the Board’s statement also said.

All-rounder Keemo Paul has been called up as Joseph’s replacement for the series, while fit-again opener John Campbell returns to the side.

West Indies Test Squad vs Bangladesh:

Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican, Joshua Bishop, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Wickham

Head Coach Daren Sammy says West Indies could still achieve their goal set at the beginning of the cycle:

“At the start of this World Test Championship cycle, we set ourselves goals, and one of them was to finish in the top half of the rankings. Winning this series would move us closer to it. Playing Bangladesh in their own conditions will be challenging, and we’re ready for that.”

The Caribbean side could climb to six in the ICC Test rankings at the conclusion of the current cycle with a series win over the Tigers.

Squad members not involved in the T20I series in India have begun their preparations at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai under assistant coach Floyd Reifer, including Amir Jangoo, who joined the group after the first T20I in Lucknow.

The full squad arrives in Bangladesh on 18 October for a three-day warm-up match in Dhaka from October 22 to 24.