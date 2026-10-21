West Indies drawn alongside champions India for Women’s U19 World Cup

The West Indies have been drawn in Group A alongside defending champions India, Ireland, and co-hosts Nepal for the 2027 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup to be played in Bangladesh and Nepal.

The Caribbean side will open their campaign on January 22 against the two-time holders at the TU International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal. They return to action two days later against Ireland at TU, Kirtipur, before finishing the group stage against on the 26th at the same venue.

The groups are as follows:

World Cup Groups (ICC)

The third edition of the 16-team tournament will be contested from January 21 to February 6. The group stage runs through 26 January, after which the qualifying teams advance to the Super Six stage.

Teams will then be divided into two groups, with the top two sides advancing to the semi-finals. The semis are scheduled for 4 February at Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, with a reserve day confirmed on 5 February. The final will be played on February 6, with 7 February set aside as a reserve day.