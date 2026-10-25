Carty, Athanaze lead Windies squads for white-ball ‘A’ series against England

Keacy Carty and Alick Athanaze will captain West Indies for their One-Day and T20 ‘A’ series against England in St. Kitts & Nevis from November 1 to 16.

Carty will lead the 15-member One-Day squad while Athanaze skippers the 13-member T20 side. The series opens with three 20-over matches from November 1 to 4, followed by five 50-over (List A) games from November 7 to 16. The games will be played between the Conaree Cricket Ground and Warner Park.

West Indies A T20 Squad vs England A:

Alick Athanaze (c), Jewel Andrew, Zachary Carter, Shadrack Descarte, Keon Gaston, Karima Gore, Joshua James, Vitel Lawes, Zishan Motara, Jakeem Pollard, Kamil Pooran, Quentin Sampson, Stewart Thompson

West Indies A One-Day Squad vs England A:

Keacy Carty (c), Kevlon Anderson, Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades, Rivaldo Clarke, Shadrack Descarte, Jyd Goolie, Vitel Lawes, Kirk McKenzie, Micah McKenzie, Shaqkere Parris, Jakeem Pollard, Shamar Springer, Oshane Thomas

Keacy Carty and Alick Athanaze (CWI)

“The One-Day squad has been picked with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which begins in February, as the immediate priority, and the World Cup in October 2027 beyond it,” Cricket West Indies stated in a media release.

“For players outside the senior side, these five matches against England A are the main opportunity to press their case before the Qualifier squad is named,” the statement added.

Former West Indies head coach Ottis Gibson will coach the side, supported by batting coach Rohan Nurse and spin bowling coach Nikita Miller.

With Kevin Wickham recently receiving his maiden Test call-up for the series in Bangladesh, Rivaldo Clarke has been included. Clarke captained the Academy to a 2–1 win over the Sri Lanka Emerging XI in their three-match 50-over series in June.

“Ottis Gibson knows what international cricket demands. We’ve asked him to give every player clarity about their role, to tell us who is closest to stepping up, and what each player needs to work on to give them the best chance when they do,” said CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe.

Mikyle Louis will travel with the team to “work on his white-ball game within the high-performance environment.”

Full Schedule:

1st T20: November 1, Conaree Cricket Ground

2nd T20: November 3, Conaree Cricket Ground

3rd T20: November 4, Conaree Cricket Ground

1st One-Day: November 7, Warner Park

2nd One-Day: November 9, Warner Park

3rd One-Day: November 11, Conaree Cricket Ground

4th One-Day: November 14, Warner Park

5th One-Day: November 16, Warner Park