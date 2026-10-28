Sir Viv, David Gower named team managers for Heads of Government match

West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards and former England captain David Gower have been named Honorary Team Managers for the “One Commonwealth, One Team – A Commonwealth Cricket Celebration”, presented by Hamilton Reserve Bank, set for Sunday, November 1 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Sir Viv will manage the Caribbean side, while Gower will take charge of the Wider Commonwealth side, as leaders from across the Commonwealth share the field in a special fixture forming part of the programme for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in Antigua and Barbuda.

The appointments bring together two of the game’s most celebrated figures, who led their countries against each other when England toured the Caribbean in 1986, a series that included Sir Vivian’s famous 56-ball century against Gower’s side at the Antigua Recreation Ground, then the fastest Test hundred in history.

Antigua and Barbuda’s national hero, Sir Viv, is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen the game has produced. He scored 8,540 runs in 121 Tests for the West Indies, captained the side without losing a Test series and was named one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century.

His role on the evening carries added significance, with the celebration taking place at the stadium that bears his name, following Antigua and Barbuda’s Independence Day celebrations.

Gower, one of the most elegant left-handed batsmen of his generation, scored more than 8,000 Test runs for England and captained his country, including to Ashes victory in 1985, before going on to a long and distinguished career as a broadcaster.

The Heads of Government match will be followed by the Commonwealth Future Stars Under-23 ten-overs-a-side match, bringing together emerging cricket talent from across the Commonwealth. The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Sustainable Markets Initiative, with support from its event sponsors.

“One Commonwealth, One Team” uses cricket to bring the CHOGM 2026 theme – “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth” – to life, built around three messages: Play Together, Play for Progress and Play for the Future.

CWI