Warrican’s fifer, Campbell’s fifty help West Indies keep pace with Bangladesh

Stumps, Day 2: West Indies 134 for 4 (Campbell 54, Chanderpaul 43*; Taijul 2-44) trail Bangladesh 272 all out (Shadman 105, Hridoy 42; Warrican 5-53) by 138 runs

145.4 overs have been bowled after two days in the Mirpur Test, following another truncated day’s play in which only 71.4 overs were possible due to a combination of rain and bad light.

Jomel Warrican claimed a fourth Test five-wicket haul as Bangladesh collapsed from their overnight 213 for three to 272 all out, before West Indies got to an early stumps at 134 for four, still trailing Bangladesh by 138 runs.

After Warrican’s exploits to dismiss the hosts on the stroke of Lunch and hand West Indies the upper hand, John Campbell hit a brisk fifty to elevate the Caribbean side’s position. While the left-hander survived Hasan Mahmud early on after being dropped on 5 by Nayeem Hasan at backward point off the seamer in the third over, opening partner Brandon King didn’t.

King nicked off Mahmud (15) in the fifth while Campbell made Bangladesh sweat on his reprieve. After having a look at Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Campbell then went about his attacking self. He shared in a crucial 61-run second-wicket stand with a more watchful Tagenarine Chanderpaul. The pair complemented each other perfectly; Campbell pushed at one end as Chanderpaul presented a solid defensive front from the other.

Jomel Warrican (Bangladesh Cricket Board)

Campbell brought up his half-century in 61 deliveries, hitting a boundary and a maximum in consecutive balls off Mehidy. Mehidy got revenge when he had Campbell (54) caught soon after the rain break in the final session at 90 for two. That was the beginning of Bangladesh's fightback.

Campbell’s was the first of three wickets the West Indies lost for seven runs, with Kavem Hodge (7) and Amir Jangoo (0) also falling cheaply, leaving the visitors 97 for four. Justin Greaves then joined Chanderpaul, adding 37 unbeaten runs before bad light ended play. Chanderpaul (43*) and Greaves (15*) will resume batting for Windies on Day 3.

Bangladesh had earlier added 59 runs to their overnight 213 to be dismissed for 272 in the first session. Debutant Joshua Bishop got the ball spinning for the West Indies, trapping centurion Shadman Islam (105) lbw before bowling Towhid Hridoy (42) in successive overs.

At 221 for five, Bangladesh put on their biggest resistance of the day, with Litton Das and Mehidy sharing in a 32-run stand for the sixth wicket. The partnership was broken when Warrican bowled Mehidy (15) through the gate at 253 for six.

Warrican returned to wrap up the tail, having Taijul Islam (1) caught behind before trapping Shoriful Islam in front for a duck the next ball, as Bangladesh lost their remaining five wickets for 19 runs.