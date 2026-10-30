Chase, Warrican spin back after West Indies collapse

Windies concede 27-run lead before grabbing six second-innings wickets

Stumps, Day 3: Bangladesh 272 & 79 for 6 (Nayeem 18*, Jaker 18*; Chase 3-25) lead West Indies 245 all out (Chanderpaul 56, Campbell 54; Nayeem 4-33) by 106 runs

Captain Roston Chase and Jomel Warrican's brilliant spells of spin bowling have kept Bangladesh within reach after an exciting third day of play in Mirpur. The pair have so far taken combined figures of five for 44 to help restrict the hosts to 79 for six at stumps, limiting them to a lead of 106.

The West Indies added 111 to their overnight 134 for four, stumbling from a promising position to be dismissed for 245. Chase cut a frustrated figure watching his team lose their final five wickets for 32 runs from one end to concede a 27-run first-innings lead.

West Indies took the field, and Chase took matters into his own hands, coming into the attack in the seventh over of the innings. He delivered a double-wicket maiden in his third, first bowling Shadman Islam (13) through the gate before then having Towhid Hridoy caught at mid-on for a duck two deliveries later with the hosts 28 for three.

Things got worse for Bangladesh when Chase (3-25) trapped Najmul Hossain Shanto (10), with rain forcing an early Tea at 34 for four. Warrican joined the party in the evening session, claiming both wickets to fall in that phase.

Najmul Hossain Shanto & Roston Chase

Warrican conceded 19 runs for the wickets of Litton Das (4) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (9). He trapped Das immediately after the resumption before bowling Mehidy with the score 53 for six.

Bangladesh then had four second-innings wickets remaining and a slender lead of 80. Nayeem Hasan and Jaker Ali then arrived to stave off the Windies spinners. Their 26-run seventh-wicket stand ensured Bangladesh got through the day without further loss. Nayeem and Jaker hit identical unbeaten scores of 18 before bad light forced an early end to another day.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Justin Greaves added 28 runs to their overnight partnership. Chanderpaul brought up his second Test fifty before becoming the first casualty of the day. He was dismissed by Shoriful Islam for 56, with the score 162 for five. His 65-run fifth-wicket stand with Greaves was the highest of the West Indies innings.

Greaves and captain Chase then put on 51 for the next wicket. The pair were relatively untroubled before Chase got tangled up with Hasan on the cusp of Lunch. The Windies skipper was dropped by Mominul Haque at short leg once before falling short of that same fielder in back-to-back Nayeem overs. Nayeem brought Bangladesh the breakthrough in the final over of the session, trapping Greaves lbw for 46.

The wicket left the West Indies 213 for six, still 59 runs adrift of Bangladesh’s first innings total. Debutant Joshua Bishop’s aggressive approach brought him three fours before he was stumped for 15 at 234 for seven. Not much else came from the West Indies lower-order. Nayeem cleaned up the tail, first delivering a double-strike in the 81st over to dismiss Shamar Joseph (4) and Jomel Warrican (0).

He returned to account for last-man-out Jayden Seales for a duck, wrapping up the West Indies innings at 245 all out, as the Caribbean side lost their final three wickets for 11 runs with Chase left unbeaten on 43.