Windies Women, coach Deitz split by mutual agreement

Andre Cole takes charge as interim head

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that West Indies Women’s head coach Shane Deitz stepped down from his position to pursue a new opportunity. After three years with Deitz in the post, CWI says the “transition has been mutually agreed.”

Former West Indies Men’s Test Head Coach Andre Coley will lead the women’s team on an interim basis for the upcoming series against Pakistan, the schedule for which has yet to be confirmed.

Deitz led the side to semi-finals of consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, losing out to the eventual champions on both occasions.

Hayley Matthews and Shane Deitz (CWI)

“Shane took this team to two World Cup semi-finals in a row, and that is now the standard this group holds itself to,” said CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe.

“We thank him for it. He told us of his plans, and we agreed together that a clean handover now was best for the team. Andre brings valuable experience from across West Indies cricket system, including last year’s Men’s A-Team engagement. We appreciate his willingness to take on this assignment and ensure that preparation for Pakistan carries on without interruption,” Bascombe added.

“I look back on a successful three years, and I want to thank the players, the staff, and Cricket West Indies for their support. I wish the team every success,” Deitz said in reflection.