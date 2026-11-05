Wickham, Jangoo century stand gives Windies Day 1 honours

Wickham: “It's about partnerships.”

Stumps, Day 1: West Indies 235 for 4 (Jangoo 111*, Wickham 61, Mahmud 2-58) vs Bangladesh

Amir Jangoo’s second Test century has given the West Indies the upper hand against Bangladesh on the opening day of the second Test in Sylhet. The Caribbean side lost three early wickets before Jangoo partnered with debutant Kevin Wickham to lift them to 235 for four at stumps.

The West Indies XI featured a makeshift top-order after resident opener John Campbell and last game’s No. 3, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, were forced out of the Test with a viral fever. This meant wicketkeeper by trade Joshua Da Silva was thrown at the top of the order while Wickham was handed a first Test cap.

“The coach actually told me to stay ready because a few guys weren't feeling well last night, so basically it was just about getting the right frame of mind, just in case the opportunity presents itself. This morning, when I came to the ground, I was sitting in the dressing room, and coach came to me and told me, 'Congratulations, you'll be making your debut,” Wickham recounted.

The visitors lost Da Silva (12), Brandon King (9) and Kavem Hodge (1) inside the first hour of play to be left staggering at 27 for three. This brought Jangoo and Wickham together. They shared in a day-altering 131-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Amir Jangoo (Bangladesh Cricket Board)

However, they first had to see off the latter end of Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud’s opening burst. According to Wickham, it was the right time to come in.

“Yeah, [my] first Test innings, there were a bit of nerves around, obviously losing a bit of wickets earlier, but my aim was just to bat as long as possible. And as you saw today, once the new ball was over, it was a bit easier to bat, and the pitch obviously played very well,” Wickham said.

The pair took the West Indies to Lunch at 86 without further loss. Jangoo, in particular, was attacking from the outset, driving and pulling well as Wickham found his rhythm at the other end. They occupied the crease for 41.3 overs. West Indies had 158 runs on the board when Wickham was bowled by Mahmud for a 145-ball 61.

“That's the thing about it; it's about partnerships, and it was easy for me to just bat and bat around him (Jangoo) because he was scoring quite freely from the get-go, and I think that he did very well,” Wickham added.

Jangoo brought up his hundred with a six off Taijul Islam before finishing the day unbeaten on 111. Wickham’s was the last wicket to fall, with Jangoo and Justin Greaves (35*) so far adding 77 runs for the fifth wicket.

Kevin Wickham (CWI)

“Amir batted very well. For most of my innings, he was guiding me and telling me, 'This is what Test cricket is all about; it's just staying patient, the bowling is a lot more consistent, so just trust the defence.’ And I think that worked very well for me, so kudos to Jangoo on a brilliant 100.”