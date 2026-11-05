Jangoo, Mangru earn retainers; King, Qiana lose out

Athanaze and Shepherd also dropped

Matthew Forde, Amir Jangoo, and Mandy Mangru headline Cricket West Indies’ international contracts list for the 2026–27 season, with all three earning their first retainers.

John Campbell returns to the list, as Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, and Qiana Joseph miss out.

Fifteen men have once again been contracted, with the women’s list increasing from thirteen to match that number. All contracts, including the three development men's contracts, will run from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027.

“Every one of these contracts is tied to a job in front of us,” said CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe. “For the men, the first job is the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in February, and we go there with every intention of making it through. For the women, it is the Pakistan ODIs in December, which give us the chance to earn automatic qualification for the next ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Matthew, Amir, and Mandy have earned their places in that work, and John has earned his way back.”

Matthew Forde and Amir Jangoo (CWI)

Senior men's retainer contracts:

John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase (Test captain), Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope (ODI and T20I captain), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

Ackeem Auguste and Vitel Lawes join Jewel Andrew as the three players who hold development contracts, replacing Jediah Blades and Johann Layne.

“Development contracts bring players into the international set-up, where we can support them most closely and guide their progress,” said Bascombe. “They are in contention for selection now. This gives them the best environment to keep growing while they compete for places.”

Mandy Mangru (CWI)

Jahzara Claxton and Realeanna Grimmond have transitioned from development contracts to join Mangru on the senior women’s list. Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry enter the final year of two-year contracts.

Senior women retainer contracts:

Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews (c), Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

CWI says it will “announce the 2026–27 Men’s Academy cohort and the regional women’s contracts separately.”