West Indies regain control through Hodge’s 140*

West Indies 356 and 345 for 3 (Hodge 140*, Wickham 78, Taijul 2-118) lead Bangladesh 386 (Hridoy 242*, Mushfiqur 34, Warrican 4-104) by 315 runs

Windies scored 338 runs and lost three wickets on Day 4

Kavem Hodge’s magnificent unbeaten 140 has put the West Indies back in the driver’s seat heading into the final day of the Sylhet Test. The Caribbean side got to stumps on 345 for three, an already significant lead of 315 runs.

Towhid Hridoy’s 242 not out on Day 3 had demoralising potential for the West Indies. Instead, the visitors batted in brilliant partnerships, scoring 338 runs on a day they lost just the three wickets, ensuring they regained the upper hand at close of play on Day 4.

The fightback was led by a timely 165-run stand between Hodge and Kevin Wickham for the third wicket. The pair came together just before Lunch and batted through the entirety of a second session, taking the sting out of the Bangladeshi attack.

They added 131 runs post-lunch, getting to the break at 259 for two. After a nervous start against Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, Hodge found his rhythm via a mini counter-attack late in the morning session before settling down upon the resumption.

Kavem Hodge (CWI)

Hodge brought up his hundred in the evening with a sweep of Taijul for his third ton in the format. Wickham was caught and bowled by Taijul for a well-constructed 78—his second fifty in the Test—three overs later, at 284 for three.

The West Indies continued to build their lead with the 61-run stand between Hodge and Amir Jangoo (20*) that saw them through to the close without further loss.

Resuming on seven for no wicket, West Indies scored 121 runs in the first session to erase what remained of the 30-run first-innings lead. Openers Brandon King and Joshua Da Silva responded to Hridoy’s heroics from the previous day with an 85-run stand that thrust the visitors right back into the contest.

King was particularly positive, bringing up his fifty in 62 balls. He hit ten fours and a six in his 61. Da Silva, in the meantime, played a steady knock. However, he was the first to fall, trapped lbw by Taijul for a 70-ball 36.

King set about a rebuild with Hodge, and the two looked to see West Indies through to Lunch. They added 34 runs before King was also dismissed, edging Mehidy to first slip just moments before the interval at 119 for two. Wickham joined Hodge, and the pair got to the break unscathed with the score 128 for two.