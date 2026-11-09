‘We’re going in the right direction’—Chase pleased with West Indies’ progress in Test cycle

Windies finish the year unbeaten in Test series

West Indies 356 & 398 for 6 dec. (Hodge 142, Wickham 78; Nayeem 2-72) drew against Bangladesh 386 & 184 for 4 (Hridoy 82, Mushfiqur 49; Warrican 3-44)

West Indies’ draw against Bangladesh in the second Sylhet Test gave them a 1-0 series win, courtesy of their eight-wicket victory in Mirpur. Their win over Sri Lanka, along with the draw against Pakistan, means this is the first time since 1994 the Caribbean side will end the year unbeaten in Test series.

Roston Chase’s men began the World Test Championship cycle with an eight-game winless streak, losing seven matches. Their opponents during that period were Australia, India, and New Zealand.

“Yeah, well, we had a tough year in the first year of the cycle. And we sat down, and we spoke about coming to dominate the second year in the cycle. Playing against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and also Bangladesh, we thought that these were teams that were closer to our skill level and obviously closer to us in the rankings. So we wanted to challenge ourselves in terms of winning all three series. We won two out of three,” Chase began explaining.

“So we thought that it was a good year, and also we went unbeaten in any series. So this is something that hasn't been done for a number of years. So it just goes to show that when you sit down and plan, and you put in the hard work, anything is achievable. So I think that we are going in the right direction as a unit and as a team,” he added.

West Indies celebrate series win (CWI)

With totals of 356 all out in the first innings and 398 for six declared in the second, the West Indies rounded out a brilliant batting display in subcontinental conditions.

Even in Mirpur, the more spin-friendly of the two pitches the visitors played on, their batsmen did what was necessary for victory, chasing 170 in 35.1 overs. The West Indies captain credits his team’s preparation for the result.

“When we usually come to Bangladesh, the spinners eat us for dinner most of the time. But I think that we are an improved unit in terms of playing spin and also the preparation that most of the guys had going to Chennai and preparing in similar conditions in India, practicing against lots of spin and working on areas that we weren't so good at. I thought that it worked well. And it just goes to show that when you prepare well, you get results,” he said.

The West Indies were in the ascendancy on Day 3 with Bangladesh 138 for five and again at 184 for seven, eyeing a possible first-innings advantage in excess of 100 runs when Towhid Hridoy constructed a magnificent 242 not out to instead give Bangladesh a 30-run lead.

Towhid intervened once more after player of the series Jomel Warrican grabbed two quick wickets to leave the hosts 40 for two on the final day, batting a second time, desiring survival, 329 runs from any possibility of an outrageous victory, with more than two sessions to bat.

Towhid (82) shared in a 135-run partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim (49), which, more importantly, lasted 39-plus overs and stretched beyond Tea, snatching the momentum from the West Indies bowlers before bad light forced a premature end to the Test at 4 pm.

“I thought we were in a great position to push for a win. But I thought Hridoy also played a great innings, and that's what Test cricket is about. Sometimes you think that you're in a commanding position and then someone comes and does something spectacular. So that's all in the game,” Chase frankly put.

The West Indies began the day seeking quick runs to add to their lead of 315. They, however, lost three wickets within the first half hour of play, starting with Kavem Hodge, who added two to his overnight score to be dismissed by Nayeem Hasan for 142.

Justin Greaves (9) and the promoted Shamar Joseph (1) then fell in consecutive overs and the West Indies, who came into Day 5 on 345 for three, were suddenly 372 for six. A Joshua Bishop cameo then provided the visitors with the impetus they needed. He struck two sixes and a four in an 11-ball knock of 20.

After adding 53 runs on the day, the West Indies declared after 50 minutes with the score 398 for six, setting Bangladesh 369 for victory.