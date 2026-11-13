'Reds' Perreira urges West Indies to prove themselves against Test cricket’s best

Veteran cricket commentator Joseph “Reds” Perreira has welcomed West Indies’ rise to sixth place in the ICC Test rankings but insists that the regional side must defeat the world’s leading teams before declaring a Test cricket revival.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer, Perreira offered a measured assessment of the team's recent progress following their 1-0 series victory away to Bangladesh. The result lifted West Indies two places to sixth in the ICC rankings, ahead of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

“Those teams are in the bottom half [of the rankings]. And we did well [against] them, but the opposition cannot be described as great,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Centurions from the second Test, Amir Jangoo and Kavem Hodge, along with opener Brandon King and debutant Kevin Wickham, who scored two fifties on debut, stepped up for the Caribbean side in Shai Hope's absence, helping seal the win.

Jomel Warrican celebrates a wicket (Bangladesh Cricket Board)

The victory also marked a significant milestone, as West Indies completed a calendar year without losing a Test series for the first time since 1994. Their encouraging 2026 campaign included a 1-0 series triumph over Sri Lanka and a 1-1 draw against Pakistan.

Jomel Warrican played a major role, taking 16 wickets in a Player of the Series effort. He had help in the spin department from captain Roston Chase.

“I think you have to look at the series and accept that a one-nil win playing in Bangladesh on their home patch is a successful tour,” Perreira said.

Yet he cautioned against getting carried away by the improved results, pointing out that the teams West Indies have recently faced are all outside the top five in the rankings.

“When we start beating the people above us, when we start beating the people in the top five, then you can really assess whether we’re getting back to being a competitive Test team,” Perreira added.