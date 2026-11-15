ICC reveals 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier format

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier will be a 23-game tournament, down from 34, following the elimination of the Super Six stage.

The 10 participating teams of the Qualifier, to take place between February and March 2027, will be divided into two groups of five, with the top two teams from each advancing to the semi-finals before the final. The top four teams will secure qualification for the 2027 Cricket World Cup, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

While the winner of the Qualifier moves directly into the World Cup Group Stage, the three other qualifying teams will compete in the Super Series—the newly introduced preliminary round of the World Cup—where the top team follows the Qualifier winners into the main tournament.

Shai Hope (BCCI)

Six teams have already secured their places in the Qualifier. These include the West Indies and Ireland, who earned qualification through their positions in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings, alongside the United States, Scotland, the Netherlands, and Oman.

The remaining four places will be decided through the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off, scheduled to take place in Nepal next month.

The 2027 Cricket World Cup will feature 14 teams and 57 matches, with South Africa and Zimbabwe qualifying automatically as hosts. Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka have also secured their places through the ICC Men's ODI Rankings.