Can the West Indies teams earn LA28 Olympics spots?

The ICC has confirmed that the Women's Olympic Qualifier will take place in the United States from February 26 to March 5, 2028, following the completion of the Men’s tournament from February 5 to 13. The Qualifier was introduced to decide the sixth and final spot for both the Men's and Women’s competitions.

And despite the West Indies not being recognised as an individual National Olympic Committee (NOC) by the International Olympic Committee, one team from the region could snag that sixth spot and advance to the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

The West Indies teams must, however, first be among the eight highest-ranked T20I teams not yet qualified by December 31, 2026. If that is the case, the ICC’s special Caribbean qualification route will then be activated.

The games governing body will organise a dedicated Caribbean Qualifier to determine which territory advances to the Olympic Qualifier for a chance to feature in cricket’s return to the Olympics.

West Indies (CWI)

The Olympic qualifying tournament will feature eight teams competing from two groups of four, with the group winners advancing to the final. The winner of that final will claim the last available Olympic spot.

Australia, Great Britain (via England), India and South Africa were confirmed as the first qualifiers to represent the continents of Oceania, Europe, Asia and Africa, respectively, after finishing the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as the highest-placed eligible teams.

Meanwhile, the four highest-placed eligible teams on the ICC Men's T20I Team rankings from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania on December 31 will advance directly to the Men's event.

The fifth automatic spot for both competitions is reserved for hosts, the USA, if they appear in the top 15 of the relevant ICC Team T20I rankings at any time during the qualification period from 30 June 2026 to 31 December 2026.