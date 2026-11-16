Guyana squad begins Lahore Qalandars high-performance camp

Sixteen Guyanese cricketers have embarked on a landmark four-week high-performance training programme at the academy facility of three-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Lahore Qalandars.

The programme, which runs from November 13 to December 13, 2026, is being conducted at the Smart Qalandars High Performance Centre in Capital Smart City. It forms part of a partnership between the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and the Lahore Qalandars franchise, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in September.

The 16-member squad features a blend of internationally experienced players, established domestic performers and promising young cricketers. Among those selected are Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Tevin Imlach, Kevin Sinclair, Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson, Kemol Savory, Mavendra Dindyal, Isai Thorne, Richie Looknauth and Shamar Apple. The remaining members are Jonathan Van Lange, Zeynul Ramsammy, Ari-Afrizal Kadir, Micah Amsterdam, Thaddeus Lovell, Darwin Joseph and Zameer Nazeer.

GCB’s Cricket Operations Manager Anthony D'Andrade, GCB President Bissoondyal Singh Snr, Ministers of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs and Charles Ramson Jr., players and management (Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport)

The touring contingent is accompanied by head coach Julian Moore and manager Andre Percival.

During their stay in Pakistan, the players will benefit from specialised coaching, competitive match practice, strength and conditioning sessions, nutrition management and technology-based performance monitoring. The programme will also incorporate sports science techniques, including biomechanics assessments, bat-speed analysis and performance laboratory testing, allowing players to gain a deeper understanding of their individual strengths and areas requiring improvement.

The opportunity also provides valuable exposure to an international professional cricketing environment, with players expected to interact with experienced coaches and former Pakistan internationals, including legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis. Additionally, the presence of Lahore Qalandars-affiliated talent scouts could create potential pathways for further opportunities in professional and franchise cricket.

The initiative follows discussions between Guyana's President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Lahore Qalandars owner Sameen Rana, with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the GCB playing key roles in facilitating the arrangement.