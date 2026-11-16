West Indies set to host India for T20Is in North America in 2027

Cricinfo is reporting that the West Indies will host two T20Is against India in America or Canada next July, as part of Cricket West Indies' (CWI) strategy to expand the sport's presence in the United States and the wider North American market.

Washington DC, Los Angeles, and Toronto are among the locations being considered, with Washington DC, and Toronto emerging as leading possibilities. Both outsourced T20Is are, however, expected to be hosted at a single venue, while the remaining fixtures are likely to take place in the Caribbean.

The final schedule and venues are yet to be confirmed as the International Cricket Council (ICC) works to finalize its 2027-2031 Future Tours Programme. As things stand, India’s full 2027 tour of the Caribbean is expected to feature two Test matches, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is.

Shreyas Iyer and Shai Hope (CWI)

President of Cricket West Indies Kishore Shallow has highlighted the importance of gaining a foothold in the North American market.

"It is really part of our strategy to expand in North America. I think that is critical for us and for cricket," Shallow told Cricinfo. "There obviously has been investment over the years from the ICC into the US, with the T20 World Cup played there and the Olympics coming.

"I think it's necessary for us, and certainly Cricket West Indies has a major role to play in expanding and capitalizing on the U.S. and North American market, where there is a significant Caribbean and Indian diaspora. So that's why we are having discussions over hosting matches there. Hopefully, the ICC can also help cement that market because it's significant for the development of the sport," he added.