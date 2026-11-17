Shane Deitz returns to face West Indies as Pakistan's head coach

The upcoming December Women’s series between West Indies and Pakistan will carry an added storyline, with the Caribbean side’s former head coach Shane Deitz set to feature in the opposition dugout as head coach of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement on Tuesday following the conclusion of Deitz's tenure with Cricket West Indies at the end of October. In three years in charge, Deitz guided the regional team to consecutive semi-final appearances at the ICC Women's T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026.

The 51-year-old, who takes over from Wahab Riaz, previously worked with the women's teams of Bangladesh and the Netherlands, in addition to high-performance coaching roles in New Zealand.

The trip to the Caribbean will be the Australians' first assignment where the West Indies will be led by interim head coach Andre Coley, who replaced Deitz.

The official series schedule is yet to be confirmed.