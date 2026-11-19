Stafanie Taylor takes on mentor role for Women's U19 ahead of World Cup

Claxton, James among other senior camp participants

Former West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor is set to play an important role in preparing the region’s next generation of cricketers after being appointed mentor to the West Indies Women’s Under-19 team ahead of the 2027 ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup.

Taylor, one of the most accomplished players in Caribbean cricket history, will join an 18-member training group at a high-performance camp in Antigua from November 19–29. Her involvement is expected to provide the young players with valuable guidance and insight as they prepare for their first major international assignment.

The Antigua camp will feature a five-match T20 trial series between a West Indies Under-19 Select team and a West Indies Emerging Women’s XI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The matches will provide players with an opportunity to impress selectors, with the final 15-member World Cup squad to be announced following the series.

Training Camp Participants:

Krissy Amarsingh, Eboni Brathwaite, Jessica Davis, Kaela George, Brianna Harricharan, Theanny Herbert Mayers, Shriya Jairam, Seraiah Kawalsingh, Danielle Manns, Jannah Mohammed, Brianna Plummer, Sian Ramnarine, Samara Ramnath, Amrita Ramtahal, Zara Skerritt, Jaeda Tyrell, Leanga Warner, Aaliyah Weekes

Emerging Women’s XI:

Abigail Bryce, Jahzara Claxton, NaiJanni Cumberbatch, Jannillea Glasgow, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Chey-Ann Moses

Stafanie Taylor (Zimbabwe Cricket)

A former captain who led the West Indies to the 2016 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title, Taylor brings a wealth of international experience to the programme. The Jamaican welcomed the opportunity, recalling the importance of senior players in her own development.

"I remember what it meant to me as a young player to have senior players around who were willing to share what they knew. This group has a big opportunity in front of them, and if I can help them feel more prepared and more confident going into a World Cup, then that is something I'm really happy to be a part of,” said Taylor.

Head coach Ryan Austin will oversee the on-field programme alongside assistant coach Shane Dowrich.

The 2027 ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup will run from January 15 to February 7 in Bangladesh and Nepal. West Indies have been drawn in Group A alongside India, Ireland and hosts Nepal, with all three preliminary matches scheduled to take place in Kathmandu.