Sir Vivian Richards demands answers over Australia's sandpaper scandal

West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards has called for greater transparency around Australia's infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, insisting the complete truth must come to light.

Richards' comments come amid renewed controversy after former Australian batsman Usman Khawaja’s recently released autobiography, Sabr: Finding My Way in Cricket and Life, brought new revelations to light.

Khawaja alleged that knowledge of the ball-tampering incident extended beyond the three players who were originally punished. Former Australian vice-captain David Warner has also publicly supported Khawaja's account.

Reacting to the latest developments, Richards questioned how those involved could maintain their credibility if the allegations proved accurate.

“When you have someone like David Warner supporting Khawaja, to me it's a done deal,” Richards was quoted by the Antigua Observer.

Viv Richards (BCCI)

The Antiguan cricket great also dismissed suggestions that the controversy should simply be put behind the Australian cricket fraternity.

“I'm hearing some comments by some former Australian cricketers, ‘Oh, it should be done and dusted,’ and all sorts of stuff [like] ‘Get rid of it.’ But we want to know what happened. We would like to know,” he insisted.

Richards further praised Warner for publicly supporting Khawaja, arguing that the former Australian opener could easily have distanced himself from the controversy and left Khawaja to face the criticism alone.

“He could have thrown Khawaja under the bus and made him look like he is just the lone wolf out there saying this stuff,” Richards remarked.

The scandal, commonly known as 'Sandpapergate,' erupted during Australia's March 2018 Test series against South Africa when Cameron Bancroft was caught on television attempting to alter the condition of the ball using sandpaper during the third match at Newlands in Cape Town. The incident resulted in lengthy suspensions for then-captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner, and Bancroft.

The controversy has resurfaced following claims that the original investigation did not reveal the full extent of players' knowledge and involvement. Bancroft has also recently provided a detailed account suggesting that the entire team was aware of the ball-tampering operation, while current Australian captain Pat Cummins has strongly rejected allegations of his involvement or prior knowledge.