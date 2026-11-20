Reifer Defends 2025 Test Results: 'Public Didn't Understand'

Reifer: "John Public didn't really understand that."

Batting coach Floyd Reifer says West Indies' Test results in 2025 were to be expected given the restructuring of the team.

Last year, the Caribbean side faced some of the strongest opposition in the international game, going winless in eight matches against Australia, India, and New Zealand, losing seven, including being infamously bowled out for 27 by the Aussies at Sabina Park.

That series against Australia was Daren Sammy’s first Test assignment and featured recalls for Roston Chase, Shai Hope, and John Campbell, along with a debut for Brandon King.

There were more than two years between Chase’s last Test appearance and when he was drafted into the team as captain, with both Hope and Campbell’s hiatuses hovering around the four-year mark. Reifer believes the improved performances in 2026 directly reflect players’ readaptation to the longest format.

“Obviously the first year we took our ‘licks’ (losses) because a lot of guys were out of international cricket for a while. So I guess John Public didn't really understand that; they just want results. But we knew what we were doing as a group, and it's coming to fruition now,” Reifer said.

West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer

During the coaching staff’s assessment of the team’s progress, Reifer explained the approach taken, which ensured there was no alarm when results weren’t favourable.

“What we did mainly was to break down our players' technical skills. That is one area that we focus on, kind of picking down the players and trying to rebuild them... alignment, skill set,” Reifer said.

“After breaking down guys' techniques and stuff like that, we wrote programs for them, sending them off to the franchises and to do personal work. They send us videos daily or every couple of days, and then we have conversations online. And then when guys are with the team, we did a lot of work,” he added.

The benefits of that approach became increasingly evident in the second half of the cycle, particularly against spin bowling. Reifer identified that area as one where the West Indies had made the most significant strides.

“Batting spin bowling [has been] our demise now for years. And I could sit here and easily say that this is one of the best batting units batting against spin for the West Indies team in a long time,” he said.

He credited the players' willingness to commit to the necessary preparation, including an intensive training camp in Chennai, India.

“And then those stints at Chennai over the last couple of weeks. It was great for us. You know, guys bought into it. You had guys there batting two hours and two and a half hours a day in the hot sun. I mean, it was amazing to see the work that they put in.”

Those improvements were reflected in the team's performances during 2026, when West Indies registered a series victory over Sri Lanka, drew with Pakistan, and secured a 1–0 series win in Bangladesh.

The progress has also contributed to the team's first calendar year without losing a Test series since 1994, an encouraging indication of the strides made despite the difficult start to the championship campaign.