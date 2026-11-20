Leeward Islands Cricket Board in turmoil: What went wrong

The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) has found itself embroiled in a troubling administrative controversy. At the centre of the dispute is LICB President Enoch Lewis, whose leadership has come under increasing scrutiny from several territorial associations.

The matter intensified in July 2026 when former West Indies opening batsman Kieran Powell was reportedly excluded from contesting the presidency, while Anguilla Cricket Association president Dr Timothy Hodge also faced the rejection of his nomination for a vice-presidential position.

The exclusions prompted the Anguilla Cricket Association and Nevis Cricket Association President, Carlisle Powell, to challenge the election process in the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda.

On July 10, the court granted an interim injunction preventing the Board from proceeding with its scheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections while the matter was considered. The applicants questioned the fairness of the nomination process and raised concerns about constitutional compliance, including the incumbent president's tenure.

LICB President Enoch Lewis (CWI)

While the LICB extended the term limits for president and vice-president from two years to three in 2025, it altered the maximum number of consecutive terms for presidents to two. Lewis has served in the role of LICB president since 2016.

The legal challenge suffered a setback on July 27 when Justice Jan Drysdale ruled that the applicants had failed to make full and frank disclosure when seeking the injunction. The court discharged the order, allowing the LICB to proceed with its AGM and elections in accordance with its constitution.

The applicants were also ordered to pay EC$6,000 in legal costs, while the court ordered an inquiry into damages allegedly suffered by the Board as a result of the injunction.

However, the ruling did little to settle the wider disagreement within the organisation. By October, Powell was reporting that repeated attempts to convene the AGM and elections had failed because of a lack of participation by dissatisfied members. He maintained that several territories had lost confidence in the existing administration and wanted the election process restarted to allow fresh nominations.

“Those members who have absented themselves have done so as a form of protest," Powell told the Good Morning Jojo sports show.

The controversy escalated further in November when reports emerged that the presidents of four territorial associations — Anguilla, Montserrat, Nevis and St Maarten — had formally declared no confidence in Lewis. Their October 31 declaration reportedly raised concerns about constitutional compliance, the length of Lewis's presidency and the integrity of the electoral process.