Kraigg Brathwaite left out of Barbados Pride contracts

Former West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite has been left out of the Barbados Cricket Association's (BCA) list of contracted players for the 2026–2027 season.

The 33-year-old opening batsman, who debuted for Barbados in 2009, is among several notable players not on the BCA’s list of 43.

Brathwaite led Barbados Pride to a third-place finish in last year's Regional Four-Day Championship. He has played 232 first-class matches and has scored 14,827 runs, including 34 centuries and 68 half-centuries, at an average of 37.82. He also served as West Indies Test captain before stepping down from the position in March 2025.

Kraigg Brathwaite (CWI)

Kyle Mayers, who led the Pride to the Super50 title in 2025, is also among those who missed out. Meanwhile, 18-year-old fast bowler Jakeem Pollard and 20-year-old wrist-spinner Zishan Motara have earned franchise contracts.

The BCA's franchise contracts cover the period October 1, 2026, to April 30, 2027, while domestic contracts run from November 1, 2026, to September 30, 2027.

Brathwaite reportedly declined to comment on the latest development when contacted by the local media. The BCA is also expected to determine whether he will continue as captain of Barbados Pride's red-ball team ahead of the next regional season, scheduled to begin on February 14.