CWI, HiTZ Cricket team up to modernize training

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a new partnership with HiTZ Cricket aimed at improving training and developing young talent across the Caribbean.

The collaboration will introduce modern, technology-powered training facilities at CWI Performance Hubs throughout the region. The initiative also aims to establish at least one HiTZ training lane on every Caribbean island within the next five years. This will give more players, regardless of their location or experience, better opportunities to develop their skills.

HiTZ Cricket uses advanced technology to make training easier, more accessible, and more effective. Its automated training lanes, powered by BatFast technology, allow players to practice against computer-controlled bowling without needing a bowler.

Players can select from more than one million different deliveries and adjust the speed, spin, line, and length of the balls they face. The technology also tracks every delivery and provides instant video replays and a HiTZ app, which could be of particular use for coaches and selectors in assessing progress and identifying talent.

The West Indies Women's squad trained using HiTZ technology after their World Cup semi-final and before their tour of Ireland in July. And according to CEO Chris Dehring, the introduction of HiTZ lanes is expected to help bridge the gap in quality coaching and training facilities for women and age-group players across the region.

"Our players are spread across many territories, and every one of them deserves a fair chance to hone their skills and be seen,” Dehring said. “We believe this technology solution is critical at this juncture and will be of particular benefit to our female cricketers who have never been given the same opportunity as our boys when it comes to developing their skills from an early age. Automated, data-led training hubs will help us widen our talent pool, give coaches and selectors consistent information and get more young people playing the game," he added.