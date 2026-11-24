Gibson’s Durham appointment raises questions over West Indies commitment

The appointment of Ottis Gibson as Durham’s new head coach has raised questions about the future of his recently established relationship with Cricket West Indies (CWI), which appointed the experienced Barbadian as its fast-bowling consultant earlier this year.

Gibson, 57, was appointed Durham’s men’s head coach on a three-year contract on November 20, 2026, just months after CWI announced his appointment on an initial one-year assignment to work with the region’s fast bowlers. The development presents a potential scheduling and commitment dilemma for both parties.

CWI appointed Gibson in April with the responsibility of strengthening the regional fast-bowling department, improving player development, managing workloads, and helping the next generation of Caribbean fast bowlers reach their potential.

Ottis Gibson (CWI)

Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said his appointment was an investment in fast bowling. Gibson has extensive international coaching experience, including stints as head coach of the West Indies and South Africa, as well as as a bowling coach with England and Bangladesh.

However, his new role at Durham, where he will oversee the club’s professional men's programme across all three domestic formats, could complicate the arrangement.

Durham's announcement confirmed that Gibson had signed a three-year agreement, keeping him at the club until at least the end of the 2029 season. Meanwhile, CWI's announcement outlined an initial one-year consultancy arrangement.