Windsor Park set to host Pakistan Women's Caribbean tour

Windsor Park has been confirmed as the venue for Pakistan Women’s upcoming tour of the Caribbean. The Roseau-based facility is set to host all six matches against the West Indies Women next month.

The series marks international cricket's return to Dominica for the first time since the West Indies Men hosted India for a Test in 2023. The tour will run from December 8 to 20 and will feature three T20Is and three ODIs.

The teams bow into action with the T20Is on the 8th, 10th, and 12th before moving to the 50-over format on the 15th, 17th, and 20th