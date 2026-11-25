Dottin returns to West Indies squad ahead of Pakistan series

Veteran all-rounder Deandra Dottin has been recalled to the West Indies Women’s squad for their upcoming home white-ball series against Pakistan, replacing injured spinner Ashmini Munisar.

Dottin is part of a 15-member squad for the six-match series, which will feature three T20Is and three ODIs to be played at Windsor Park in Dominica. Munisar remains unavailable due to injury.

The 35-year-old Barbadian missed the team’s recent tour of Zimbabwe in September and October after being granted personal leave.

Deandra Dottin (CWI)

Indies Women’s Squad vs Pakistan:

Hayley Matthews (c), Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Eboni Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Shawnisha Hector, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor

The ODI leg will carry added significance as it forms part of the ICC Women's Championship 2025–2029, which serves as the qualification pathway for the 2029 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The West Indies currently sit fourth in the standings with 12 points, while Pakistan occupy fifth place with 10 points.

Captain Hayley Matthews also returns after missing the T20I leg of the Zimbabwe series, while all-rounder Qiana Joseph continues to be absent without an explanation.