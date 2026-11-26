Dottin bowled by ‘free ball’ in WBBL

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin experienced an unusual dismissal during Melbourne Renegades’ Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) clash against Brisbane Heat on Wednesday.

Entering the crease at 97 for 4 while chasing 138, Dottin failed to get ready within the stipulated 75-second time limit after the previous wicket fell. Cricket Australia introduced the timed-out rule in the 2021–22 season, specifically for the Big Bash League (BBL) and WBBL.

Under the competition’s regulations, Dottin was instructed to stand away from the stumps, allowing Brisbane Heat bowler Sarah Glenn a free delivery at the unguarded wicket. Glenn made no mistake, hitting the stumps and dismissing Dottin without her facing a ball.

The unusual incident marked the first time the rule had been enforced in the WBBL. Despite the setback, the Renegades held their nerve to secure a thrilling three-wicket victory off the final ball of the match.