Jamaica, Barbados first in line for HiTZ Cricket launch

Jamaica and Barbados have been selected as the first two countries to benefit from Cricket West Indies’ partnership with HiTZ Cricket, as the regional governing body moves to modernise player development and strengthen participation in the sport across the Caribbean.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring announced the partnership during an appearance on the Mason and Guest programme.

The initiative will install automated HiTZ training lanes, powered by BatFast technology, at CWI Performance Hubs, with an ambitious target of at least one lane on every Caribbean island within the next five years.

Dehring explained that the decision to begin with Barbados and Jamaica was deliberate, as the two countries present different opportunities for assessing the technology's impact on the development of the sport.

“Barbados [has] an extremely strong cricketing culture. So we want to see what happens in Barbados, where there’s such a strong cricket culture [and] you have so many youngsters who are playing cricket. Let us see how they utilise it,” Dehring said of Barbados.

Chris Dehring

“We have a problem in Jamaica, where it’s a large population. It’s our largest population, and we’ve seen the decline in cricket in that population,” Dehring added about Jamaica.

He added that the governing body wants to examine how the facilities could influence usage and encourage greater interest in cricket among Jamaicans.

The HiTZ lanes will offer automated bowling simulations, ball tracking and instant video replays, allowing players to face more than one million customised deliveries. Performance data will also be recorded through an app, giving players, coaches and selectors access to valuable information on individual development.

The initiative is also expected to create new opportunities for women cricketers, with CWI believing that improved access to modern training facilities could help widen the region's talent pool.