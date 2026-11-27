Amir Jangoo enjoys breakout 2026

West Indies left-handed batsman Amir Jangoo has enjoyed a remarkable 2026 with the West Indies, establishing himself as a staple in both the Test and One-Day International sides

The 29-year-old delivered impressive performances throughout the year, averaging more than 50 in both formats while recording two Test centuries, including a magnificent double century, as well as an ODI century and three fifties.

One of Jangoo’s most memorable achievements came against Sri Lanka, where he scored a double century to become only the third West Indian, after Brian Lara and Chris Gayle, to achieve the feat against the Asian nation. He also produced a century against Bangladesh.

In ODI cricket, Jangoo also made headlines with a century against India, which he identified as his most memorable performance of the year.

Amir Jangoo (Bangladesh Cricket Board)

Reflecting on his achievement, Jangoo said, "For me, I rate the century against India the highest. Obviously, it was my first away century in ODI cricket, and I think playing against that opposition as well makes it special.”

Jangoo credited his disciplined preparation and determination for his consistency throughout the year, explaining that he has worked hard to adapt to different responsibilities within the team.

“My double century and my century against Bangladesh were a bit similar, with the team in trouble and me having to dig deep and build partnerships. Those were really pleasing as well. I rate each one of them highly, but the one against India is at the top of my list,” he added.

His performances have further strengthened his reputation as an important member of the West Indies setup. With an outstanding 2026 campaign behind him, Jangoo will be hoping to maintain his consistency and establish himself as a dependable performer across international cricket.

Looking ahead to next year, the Trinidadian has set his sights on helping the West Indies qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup while continuing to contribute to more Test series victories.

“My personal outlook for 2027 is being successful in the World Cup qualifiers and getting that qualification to the 2027 ICC 50-over World Cup. And I think in Test cricket, it is for us to keep making strides in the right direction as a team and try our best to win more series for the West Indies.”