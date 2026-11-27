Friends of Leewards to honour Baptiste and Archibald

The Antigua Observer is reporting that former West Indies and Leeward Islands cricketers Eldine Baptiste and John Archibald are among five cricket personalities set to be honoured by the Friends of Leeward Islands Cricket organisation at a special celebratory fundraiser.

The event will take place tomorrow at Indies Green in Sea View Farm, Antigua, beginning at 4 p.m.

Baptiste, a former West Indies, Leeward Islands and Antigua bowling all-rounder, will be recognised for his contribution to the sport, while Archibald, who represented the Leeward Islands between 1977 and 1981, will also receive recognition for his service to regional cricket.

According to former West Indies batsman Dave “Suppie” Joseph, one of the organisation's founding members, the initiative is aimed at celebrating former players who have made significant contributions to cricket, both on and off the field, including through coaching and mentorship.

“Owen [Roach] and I thought that it would be right for us to give back to some of the guys or some of the past players who have played for Leeward Islands, played for Antigua, and some of them went on to play for West Indies. We just decided we’re going to give them a small token of appreciation to show that we really appreciate what they’ve done for us,” he said.

Fellow organiser, Roach stressed the importance of honouring former cricketers while they are still alive, noting that too many players fade from public attention after their playing careers end.

“One of the things that we see has become a recurring decimal is that when cricketers’ playing days are over, they seem to fade into oblivion. I have always thought that this is wrong because these are the people who would have sacrificed 10 and 15 and 20 years of their lives playing cricket and my take is that these guys should be remembered, they should be celebrated,” he said.

The other personalities to be recognised are former Montserrat umpire Basil Morgan, Nevisian batsman Livingstone Lawrence and former St Kitts all-rounder Victor Eddie.

The fundraiser forms part of the organisation's efforts to preserve the legacy of Leeward Islands cricket and celebrate those who helped shape the game across the region.