Munro century headlines New Zealand's drubbing of WI

Colin Munro became the first batsman to make three centuries in T20 internationals as he laid the foundation for New Zealand's battering of West Indies by 119 runs in their final match of the tour at Mount Maunganui. The left-handed opener followed up his two fifties from the previous games with a 53-ball 104 as the hosts swept the series 3-0. West Indies failed to register a single win on a New Zealand tour for the first time since 1999-00.

West Indies began much like they have begun all series - by feeding New Zealand everything they wanted. This time, Martin Guptill - who had made two single-digit scores previously - made use of the offerings too. He provided a scintillating start to the match, getting forward to the first ball and caressing an outswinger from Jerome Taylor wide of mid-off. He finished that over with an expert dab to beat short fine leg, and from there the carnage began.

3 comments