CWI offers Fans the chance to share their Views

St John’s, ANTIGUA - As part of Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) new strategic plan, CWI has launched the first part of a major piece of cricket fan research. WINDIES fans and cricket fans throughout the region have the chance to have their say in improving how fans can follow and enjoy international and domestic cricket.

The survey is now live and aims to capture thousands of views from passionate, casual and non-cricket fans. Anyone in the Caribbean can participate by visiting the following website link - survey - or clicking on the link on the homepage of windiescricket or via WINDIES social media channels.

It is the first part of a larger fan research program at the heart of CWI’s new strategic plan which aims to improve the fan experience at matches, online and through the introduction of new events and activities.

CWI’s new Commercial Director, Dominic Warne emphasized how “improving how our fans follow and contribute to cricket, including improving the unique Caribbean live match experience are a key focus of our efforts to strengthen the WINDIES and domestic cricket. Capturing fan views in this first phase of research will help us to deliver a better fan experience, identify new ways to excite fans and increase participation to ensure that cricket remains the sporting heartbeat of the Caribbean.’

The entire process will take place over the next two months and CWI will then invite fans representing a broad demographic sample to explore many of the responses received, both positive and negative.

The initial research survey will take a maximum of 15 minutes and Warne underlined the opportunity for fans to complete the survey. “Every fan and everyone who identifies with West Indies cricket has a wonderful opportunity to contribute to its improvement. We want as many people as possible to give their thoughts and passions and we’re excited about what we’re going to hear.”

